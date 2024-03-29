Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.18) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
