Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Drops By 35.0%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About 4Front Ventures
