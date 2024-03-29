Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Drops By 35.0%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

