Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 46.9%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.
AIB Group Stock Performance
AIB Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.
AIB Group Company Profile
