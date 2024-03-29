Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 46.9%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

