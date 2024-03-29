Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Declines By 30.3%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ASST opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Asset Entities has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asset Entities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

