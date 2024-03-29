Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Rises By 33.3%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of ASTVF stock remained flat at $7.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
