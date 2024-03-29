Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Rises By 33.3%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of ASTVF stock remained flat at $7.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

