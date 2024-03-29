Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Grows By 215.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
BKRIY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 22,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,456. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- About the Markup Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.