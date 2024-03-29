Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Rises By 204.5%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the February 29th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

