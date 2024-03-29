Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Increases By 57.8%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 29th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 8,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.