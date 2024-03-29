Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Drops By 66.7%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $632,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZD stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $28.75.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

