Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Expands By 209.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 209.7% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 169,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,842. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

