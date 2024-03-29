Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Expands By 265.1%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 265.1% from the February 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance

Shares of GMM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 279,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,306. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

