Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Expands By 265.1%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 265.1% from the February 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance
Shares of GMM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 279,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,306. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
