Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Drops By 27.8%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.20% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size Price Performance

My Size stock remained flat at $0.43 on Friday. 47,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. My Size has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Recommended Stories

