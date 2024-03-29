Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Drops By 54.0%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 29th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

AMYZF stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.45.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

