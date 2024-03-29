Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 28.5%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 29th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Price Performance

Shares of Scienjoy stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

