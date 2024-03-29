Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Increases By 44.6%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TLNE traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. 651,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,344. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33.

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

