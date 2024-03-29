Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Decreases By 95.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $49.14. 15,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,254. TDK has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

