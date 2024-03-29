Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declines By 79.2%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 18,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.47.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.36 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

