Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Decreases By 60.4%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 29th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSOI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 9,067,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896,122. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

