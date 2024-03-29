Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Decreases By 42.1%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. 82,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

