Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 36.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.2 days.

Shares of TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

