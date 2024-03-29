Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 36.4%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.2 days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Tosoh Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tosoh
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.