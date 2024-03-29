Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Decreases By 51.6%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.