Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Drops By 91.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Tsuruha stock remained flat at $76.12 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. Tsuruha has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $91.80.
About Tsuruha
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tsuruha
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.