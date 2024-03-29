Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Drops By 91.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

Tsuruha stock remained flat at $76.12 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. Tsuruha has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $91.80.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

