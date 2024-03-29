Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Increases By 76.0%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 93.3 %
TWLVW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 18,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,748. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Twelve Seas Investment Company II
