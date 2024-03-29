Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Increases By 76.0%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 93.3 %

TWLVW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 18,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,748. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

