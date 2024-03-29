Siacoin (SC) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $585.52 million and approximately $44.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,130.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.00902770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00147499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00049543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00192714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00143542 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,794,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,768,470,912 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

