Sidoti Csr Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonim Technologies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.