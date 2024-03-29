Sidoti Csr Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

