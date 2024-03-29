Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 9.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

