SingularityNET Trading 31.3% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00001909 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $259.77 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007218 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00026358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00016161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00014405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,470.70 or 1.00073285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00141749 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,381,312.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.34718917 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $391,652,255.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

