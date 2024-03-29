SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,288 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $116,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,739.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $94,730.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62.

SiTime Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $93.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

