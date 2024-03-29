Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Snap by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,462 shares of company stock worth $5,078,538. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,281,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,296,238. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.