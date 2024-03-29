Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $157.76 and last traded at $157.78. Approximately 1,069,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,029,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

