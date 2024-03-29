Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.99

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 119378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 150,356 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.