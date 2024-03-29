SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.89. 39,553,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 99,839,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

