Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Cut by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.