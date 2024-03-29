Sow Good (SOWG) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -15.00 Sow Good Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 5.92

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.45% -26.45% -6.91%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sow Good has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1286 1480 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

