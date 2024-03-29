SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

