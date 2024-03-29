SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,273 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $132,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 733,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

