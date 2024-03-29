SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.23

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.23 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 8884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a market cap of $833.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

