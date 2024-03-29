SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.76

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 93527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

