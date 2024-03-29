SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

