SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.83

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 120058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

