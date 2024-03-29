SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $551.64

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $551.64 and last traded at $551.22, with a volume of 727815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $545.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.