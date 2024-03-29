Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5-805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CXM. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

