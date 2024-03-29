Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.08

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 366796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $174,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.