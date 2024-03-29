Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SYRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.