Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

