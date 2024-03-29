SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 160927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
See Also
