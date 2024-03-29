SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 160927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

