Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

