Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Stepan Stock Up 0.5 %

SCL stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Stepan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 5,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 507,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $22,622,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,317,000 after buying an additional 162,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

