Stevanato Group’s (STVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE:STVN opened at €32.10 ($34.89) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($25.00) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.29 and a 200-day moving average of €29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,997,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

