STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock remained flat at $23.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

