STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock remained flat at $23.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Featured Stories
