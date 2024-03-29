Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
SMMT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 919,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.