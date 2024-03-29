Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 919,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.